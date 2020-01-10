Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Baca Serna. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nina Baca SernaNina Baca Serna Age 82 passed away on January 7, 2020, peacefully in her home. Nina graduated from Mora High School in 1954.She then received her teaching degree from The College of St.Joseph in 1958. She received her Masters Degree in Education from UNM in 1971, and she taught for Albuquerque Public Schools until she retired in 1987. She was part of the bilingual program, and also a reading specialist. She and her husband Alfonso moved to Belen after retirement. Nina continued to serve the community as a part-time teacher. After Alfonso passed away, she remarried Feliciano Serna. She was also very active in the Church as a lector, CCD teacher, and taught Bible studies, and served her Church with Sabbath School duties, and keeping treasury records. Her hobbies included computer work, sewing crocheting, knitting, quilting and Bible studies. She also loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Marequita and Jose Tafoya, her father Jose Romero, her mother Tila Romero, and her first husband, Alfonso Baca. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Feliciano Serna,her brother Lorenzo Romero and his wife Lore, her four children Albert Baca and wife Beatriz, Rose Furlong and husband Bob, Charles Baca and wife Cecilia,Diana Baca and husband Darren Gordon, 6 Grandchildren, David Furlong, Joseph Furlong and wife Savannah, Amanda Wheeler and husband Devin, Julia Clyde and husband Trohn, and Luis and Michelle Baca. She also had three step children, Phillip Serna and wife Bridgett, Helen Serna , and Joseph Serna, and 6 step Grandchildren, John Serna, Matthew Serna, Sarah Serna, Amanda Serna and husband Hunter Milligan, Paula Serna, Judith Serna, and Josephine Garrison, and 18 Great Grandchildren.Services will be held at Albuquerque Central Seventh Day Adventists Church Saturday, 2201 Estancia Dr NW 87120, January 11, 2020 at 4:00 pm, Visitation at 3:00 pm The burial will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:00 am at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE 87102. To view full obituary visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 10, 2020

