Obituary

Nina Mae Lemmons Farinelli, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, March 3, 2019. A native of Swearingen, TX, she was born to the late John Robert Lemmons and Verta Eve Smith. For many years, she worked as a Medical Records Director. She was preceded in death by husband, Joe E. Farinelli; daughter, Nancy Smith; and sisters, Gwen Craig and Bobbie Patton.

She is survived by her son, Franklin Joe Farinelli (Joyce) of Del Rapids, SD; daughter, Susan Cowan (Richard) of Gallatin, TN; grandchildren, Joe Adams, Eddie Farinelli, Ron Farinelli, Robert Farinelli, Christiana Schav, Christy Beasley, Stacey Woodson, Scott Collins, Rick Cowan, and Rob Cowan; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
