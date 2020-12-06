Nina R. SantiagoIn the presence of her family, Nina R. Santiago passed into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Nina was born on May 25, 1930 to Martin Tafoya and Philomena Sanchez in Pajarito, New Mexico.She is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather James (Jim) Barreras, her brother Sonny (James) Barreras, and her loving and most precious daughter Rita Santiago-Greene. She earned her B.A. degree from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. She was an avid student but learned to cook, crochet, and sew from the strong women in the Santiago Family. Her life took on many facets. She was a mother, an activist, a feminist, a mentor, a nurturer, and a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church. She was so proud when her home was chosen as el mayordomo hosting Baby Jesus during a past Christmas season. Her smile captivated many hearts and her lust for living motivated others to pursue their own dreams. She spent her early years as a devoted wife and mother. As the children grew older Nina began to work outside the home as a waitress, a secretary for Legal Aide Society, the director of The Office of Senior Affairs, eventually retiring from the Legal Department at City of Albuquerque. Nina thought of herself, first and foremost, as a mother. Open doors, endless enchilada plates, bountiful servings of beans, rice and the best red chili mole attracted family, friends, and the neighborhood kids through her doors. Her tuna tacos fed generations of family enjoying the flavor as well as her wisdom as she sat across the table. She attended all of her children's events from accordion lessons, karate, basketball, track, volleyball and swimming competitions. Coaches from The Boys Club and Wells Park loved her red chili burritos that she would share during the summer breaks. It is a known fact that parents of the players would look for Nina at the Valley High and Albuquerque High games just so they could sit next to her. Later in her life she enjoyed supporting her 66 grand including great-grandchildren in a similar fashion. She went to their soccer games, cheer, plays, dance and flamenco recitals, gymnastic meets, karate, wrestling, church ceremonies, attending their sports banquets and graduation parties. In fact, it wasn't a party until Nina showed up with one of her kids. Nina leaves behind the father of her children Juan Santiago. She will be missed by her sister Linda, brothers Alfred, Bobby, and Christopher Tafoya, plus many cousins including Gloria Silva and Helen Dimas as well as her devoted lifelong friends Luella Rubio and Priscilla Chavez. Nina's dance card was always full. She loved her afternoon luncheons at the Fruit Baptist Church with Grandma Bea and Trish. She cherished her holiday visits and gifts from "Friends of the Kids" who remembered her and just wanted to "Love her up!", like Yvette, Laurie and more. She loved all the Andres Santiago Family reunions and all the Santiago's loved her more. We will miss seeing her driving down Lomas Blvd, honking her horn in her brown station wagon; and in her front yard with her two loyal dogs; watering her cherished hollyhocks which she shared with all neighbors.Most of all her absence will truly be felt by her surviving children Johnnina Ortega and husband Bob Ortega, their children: Feliz and Adan; Joanne Valles and husband Dr. Joe Valles, their sons: Domingo and Emiliano; Michael Santiago and wife Maurice Santiago, their children: Jon Michael and Megan; Mario Santiago, his children: Moses, Selina, and Carlos, and friend Karla Laurie; Jude Padilla and husband Michael Padilla, their sons: Esequiel and Diego; Damian and Joshua Jenkins; Hunter Greene, his daughter Nina; Jacinta Ortega and husband retired Fire Chief Robert E. Ortega and their children: Bobbi Jo, Gabriella, Simone, Francisco and Santiago; Jacqueline Santiago Gurule and husband Michael Gurule and their daughters: Desiree, Adrianne, and Bernadette; Matthew Santiago and wife Alexis Johnson, their sons: Jarreau and Tyler Santiago; and finally the caboose Maura Santiago-Blakemore and husband Stacey Blakemore, their children: Jazmine, Miles, and Quincy. Her 11 children filled "Nana's Life" with 66 grand and great grandchildren. She loved and cherished all of them especially her 4 great-great grandbabies. What a life and what a legacy she leaves behind! Be comforted in knowing that she loved you all. She was Nina, Nana, and Reina to many. But to the eleven of us, we are proud to call her "My Mom!"Nina's Life Celebration details will be announced by Salazar Mortuary in February of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Albuquerque Roadrunner Foodbank and/or Carry Tingley Hospital in Nina's name. Please visit Nina's online guestbook at