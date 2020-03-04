Noah Kirk Simpson
Noah Kirk Simpson, 88 of Fort Worth, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation: 6:00 â€" 8:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home 6100 Azle Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76135. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020, Lake Worth Baptist Church, 4445 Hodgkins Road, Lake Worth, Texas 76135. Interment to follow at Azleland Memorial Park, Reno, Texas.
Noah was born August 7, 1931 in Albemarle, North Carolina to Adam Brack Simpson and Pattie Mae Goodman Simpson. He graduated from Norwood High School, Albemarle, NC in 1949. He entered into active service for the US Air Force October 27, 1949 in Charlotte, NC. He served in Korea, and he met Doris June while stationed at Lackland AFB. Noah married Doris June Warden on December 15, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas. He was a quality control inspector in the pharmaceutical field.
Noah loved trains and airplanes and working with his hands. He liked to read, do projects around the house, and watch John Wayne westerns and military movies. He loved being with family, playing dominoes and working puzzles. Noah would sing and listen to gospel music.
Survived: by his wife, Doris June Simpson; children, David and Judy Simpson, Catherine and Wayne Herrington, Caron and Robert Sommers; his grandchildren, Ryan Herrington, Manuel Lujan, Andrew Sommers, Ashley and Casey Camarillo; his great- grandson, Jack Herrington; his sister, Eunice Barringer and many nieces, nephews, great and great- great- nieces and nephews.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 4, 2020