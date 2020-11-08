Noel C. Sorrell
Noel C. Sorrell, age 89, died of respiratory failure in the early morning hours of November 1, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Noel is survived by his son, John Drew Sorrell of Albuquerque; his daughter Angela Kathleen Sweeney of Phoenix, Arizona; and his son Lincoln Jay Sorrell of Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Priscilla Suzanne Shepherd of Albuquerque.
Noel was born on May 1, 1931 in Albuquerque to parents Vernon and Frances Sorrell. Noel grew up on N. Dartmouth street in Albuquerque, attending Monte Vista Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and Albuquerque High School. After graduating high school in 1948, Noel attended the University of New Mexico and obtained a B.A. in Chemistry. He was a member of the Naval ROTC at UNM and, after graduation, entered the Navy as an officer in 1953. Noel earned the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade and became a fighter pilot on the aircraft carrier, USS Shangri-La. During his active duty in the Korean conflict, Noel also served as a flight instructor in Pensacola, Fla.
In 1957, Noel left active duty military (though remained a reservist) and enrolled in medical school at the University of Colorado. In 1961, Noel graduated from medical school having earned the prestigious Gold-Headed Cane Award..
Noel did his residency in Cleveland, Ohio but moved the family back to Albuquerque in 1966, after deciding not to practice medicine. Once in Albuquerque, Noel went to work as a medico-legal assistant to various local attorneys. He also pursued his widelyâ€"varied interests such as birding, writing (he wrote two manuscripts), mosaics, miniature Victorian mansions, needle point, guitar and banjo. He remained active in Albuquerque High School alumni activities throughout the years, including organizing the 50-year reunion of his graduating class in 1999.
Noel was married twice. First, to Madelyn Martin the mother of his four children, and later to Nesta Tibbetts. His friends and family will remember him as an caring, interesting, thoughtful, and complex man, who struggled with forms of depression most of his adult life.
A small memorial service for family will be held at Calvary Church, 4001 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 on November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A larger celebration is scheduled next Spring. Please contact Lincoln Sorrell at
ljaysorrell@gmail.com
for details.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice
.