Nora Gallegos-WestbyNora Gallegos-Westby, (Harris,Perea) returnedhome to the loving arms of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday December 15, 2018 following a lengthy illness. She was born to the lateJose' Gallegos,Sr. and Filepita Gallegos on December 10, 1940. She was was a retiree of the State of New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and worked for Coronado Machine for many years prior to that. Nora also spent many years as a waitress working for Hacienda Dining Rooms, Village Inn as well as Taco King; the restaurant she owned with Louie Perea (her husband at the time). She was always a "people person" and her warm smile welcomed new friends everywhere she went. Her favorite pastime was meeting up with friends at a local casino.Nora was preceded in death by her husband Bob Westby (ex-husbands Jessie Harris and Louie Perea, Jr.), brother Jose' Gallegos, Jr. and sisterAgnes Arguello.Nora is survived by herdaughters Geri Garza and Yvonne Padilla; grandchildren Francisco Duran,Stephanie Garza, Jeremy Padilla, Nick Padillaand Johoshua Garza; great-grandchildren MichaelJohnson, Arianna Garzaand Kaiden Garza; and sister MaryJane Gallegos as well as a number of other loving family members and close friends.It was Nora's final request that her ashes be laid to rest with her mother in Belen. A memorial service will be held at Belen Catholic Church, Saturday February 23, 2019 at 10:00. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019

