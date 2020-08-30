Nora Padilla

Nora PadillaNora Padilla born July 7, 1921, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home at the age of 99 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fidel Padilla; and sons, James Duran and Larry Padilla. She is survived by two sons, Arnold Padilla and wife, Stephanie, and Richard Padilla and wife, Bennie; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Duran; and sister, Virginia Lueras; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Services are private. Pallbearers will be Michael Duran, Chris Duran, Lorenzo Duran, Antonio Lara, Benai Padilla, and Caitlin Padilla. Please visit our online guestbook for Nora at