French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
View Map
Nora Thelma Amsbary


1926 - 2020
Nora Thelma Amsbary Obituary
Nora Thelma Amsbary



Nora Thelma Amsbary, age 93, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Nora was born in Minnesota to George and Sophia Nereson. Nora moved to New Mexico in her early 20's and remained there most of her life.

She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Concordia University, in Minnesota. She loved teaching, both here in the US and abroad in Saudi Arabia. She continued to stay active playing golf and tennis well into her 70's. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Amsbary and son, Eric Cejka.

Nora is survived by her daughter, Sonja Higgins; her son-in-law, Ronne; granddaughter, Leeann; and grandson, Jacob all of Albuquerque, NM.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Westside. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations to be made to The New Mexico Chapter

https://www.alz.org/newmexico or 6731 Academy RD NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 â€" 266-4473.

A special thank you to the staff at Morning Star Assisted Living for their loving care of Nora. Please visit our online guestbook for Nora at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
