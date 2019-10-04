Nora V. Putnam
Nora V. Putnam, age 89, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Visitation will be held, Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Daniels Funeral & Cremation, 3113 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 pm.
To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2019