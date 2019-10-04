Nora V. Putnam

Nora V. Putnam





Nora V. Putnam, age 89, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be held, Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Daniels Funeral & Cremation, 3113 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 pm.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
