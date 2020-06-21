Norbert O. Chavez
Norbert O. Chavez, (56) was born in Mountainair, NM (August 28, 1963 â€" June 14, 2020). He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Chavez. He is survived by his mother Dickie Chavez, his wife Natalie, sons Matthew and Jordan Chavez and daughter-in-law Lynae Chavez and Luisa Martinez; grandchildren Isabella, Emmitt and (newborn) Jayla "Nora" Rose Chavez. He is also survived by many siblings, nieces and nephews. Norbert was loved dearly by his family. Norbert was a successful businessman who owned a variety of businesses. On June 26, 2020 there will be a rosary at 8:20am and a funeral mass at 9:00am at St Anne's Catholic Church, 1400 Arenal Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. There will be a reception following. Please visit the online guest book at www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.