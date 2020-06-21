Norbert O. Chavez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norbert O. Chavez



Norbert O. Chavez, (56) was born in Mountainair, NM (August 28, 1963 â€" June 14, 2020). He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Chavez. He is survived by his mother Dickie Chavez, his wife Natalie, sons Matthew and Jordan Chavez and daughter-in-law Lynae Chavez and Luisa Martinez; grandchildren Isabella, Emmitt and (newborn) Jayla "Nora" Rose Chavez. He is also survived by many siblings, nieces and nephews. Norbert was loved dearly by his family. Norbert was a successful businessman who owned a variety of businesses. On June 26, 2020 there will be a rosary at 8:20am and a funeral mass at 9:00am at St Anne's Catholic Church, 1400 Arenal Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. There will be a reception following. Please visit the online guest book at www.frenchfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved