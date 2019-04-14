Norma Brown







Norma L. Brown , 91, of Albuquerque, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, passed from this world on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Norma was born in Patterson, California in 1928 to Verne and Nell (Smith) Ward. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas R. Brown; her parents, Vern Ward and Nell Smith Widger; brothers, Jean Ward, Jim Hamblen; and sister, Reva Hamblen. She is survived by her three children, Doris Basile (William), Douglas Brown (Marcia), and Carol Wardrop; two brothers, John Ward and Curtis Hamblen; grandchildren, Dawne Kaylor (Jim), Matthew Brown, Christopher Brown (Tiffany), and Rebecca Brown; great-grandchildren, Jenna Kaylor, Kevin Kaylor, Hannah Brown, Noah Brown, and Rhett Hunsucker. Norma lived a long and happy life and her wonderful sense of humor and colorful family stories and memories will be missed by all. Norma will be laid to rest with her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 9:45 A.M. Should friends desire, a memorial contribution may be made to the . Please visit the online guestbook for Norma www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary