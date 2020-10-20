Norma Eileen Ralf
Norma Eileen Ralf, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, 95 years old, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. The family would like you to view the service which will be live streamed and available for viewing by visiting the FRENCH website. Since mom loved cats, please consider making a contribution to CARMA at www.carmanm.com
. Please visit our online guest book for Norma at www.FrenchFunerals.com
