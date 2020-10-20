1/1
Norma Eileen Ralf
Norma Eileen Ralf





Norma Eileen Ralf, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, 95 years old, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. The family would like you to view the service which will be live streamed and available for viewing by visiting the FRENCH website. Since mom loved cats, please consider making a contribution to CARMA at www.carmanm.com. Please visit our online guest book for Norma at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial service
03:00 PM
FRENCH Westside
