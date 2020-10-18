Norma Fowler
Norma Fowler, 88, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Norma was born on July 18, 1932 in Aurora, Illinois and moved to Albuquerque in 1952. She worked at JC Penney in downtown Albuquerque, where she met her beloved husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 63 years and who preceded her in death.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Londa Fowler and her spouse, Mike Fiedler and his son Stephen; son, Kevin and his wife Janice and their son, Will; son, Alan and his wife Heather, and their daughter McKenzie, and son, Collin. Norma was laid to rest Thursday, October 15, 2020, 9:45 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Watermelon Mountain Ranch Dog Rescue: www.wmranch.org
