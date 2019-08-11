Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Norma Jean Anderson



Norma Jean

Anderson, age 93, of Albuquerque, NM, passed from this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Norma was born in Independence, KS to B.V. and Mildred B. McMillan on September 22, 1925. She graduated

from Tulsa Central High School in 1943 and continued her education until 1945.

Norma worked for various employers including Warren Petroleum in Tulsa. She relocated to Albuquerque in 1945 and was employed by the U.S. Armed Forces, U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and the VA Admin. Reg. Ofc. in Albuquerque until her retirement in 1989. Norma was married to Herbert

E. Anderson on

September 18,

1953, and was very happily married until Her-

bert's death in 1996.

Always lively,

witty, and up-

beat, Norma was an avid bridge

player and loved her cats. Norma's Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. Interment will be with her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery the following day with family. Please visit our online guestbook for Norma at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
