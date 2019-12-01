Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:45 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
501 North Guadalupe Street
Santa Fe, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Houston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Houston Obituary
Norma Jean Houston



Norma Jean Houston, the sweetest soul to race walk the streets of the Land of Enchantment, passed away at age 93.

Norma was born on Saturday, February 20, 1926, in Montrose, Colorado, to her adoring parents, Elmer H. Orr and Mona Alberta Dearing Orr. After graduating from Montrose High School in 1944, she worked as a bookkeeper at a local dairy farm. It was during those years that she met and married her husband of 49 years, M. Lloyd Houston. Although they lived in several Colorado towns and Madison, Wisconsin, they spent most of their lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, dancing and racing their way into the hearts of everyone that knew them. They were active participants in the Senior Olympics where Norma competed and won medals in race walking, billiards, frisbee, dance, clogging, air gun, and shuffleboard.

Norma and Lloyd were great ambassadors for senior citizens lobbying the legislature, working with Grey Gladiators at races, and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and teaching clogging and line dancing at senior centers. They were also wonderful examples of motivation and endurance for local high school students who watched and encouraged them as they practiced for races at their school tracks.

Norma was artistic and creative and enjoyed painting, sewing, crochet, piano, violin, organ, singing, cooking, camping, and travel. At the assisted living home where she spent her last years in The Woodlands, TX, under the loving eye of her oldest daughter, Carla, the staff nicknamed her their "little songbird". She was loved by everyone for her cheerful and peaceful disposition.

Norma is survived by her daughters, Carla Fisher (Russ), Debra Yoshimura (Jaime Coulter), and Shari Zinik (Steve); and her granddaughters, Lesley Fisher, Andrea Fisher Writt (Cameron), Mariko Yoshimura (Koji Oura), and Kiri Yoshimura.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 North Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe, NM.

Please visit our online guestbook for Norma Jean at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Download Now