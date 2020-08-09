Norma Lee Bird BrewsterNorma Lee Bird Brewster, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family at the age of 92, on August 2, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1927 at her family farm in Breckenridge, Oklahoma to her parents Georgia I. Hartman Bird and Patrick J. Bird. Norma's family participated in the Cherokee Strip Land Run of 1893. She grew up on the farm, attended school and graduated high school from Garber, OK. After high school, Norma attended Secretarial School and then moved with her parents and sister Wilma to Albuquerque, NM in 1947 for her father's health. She worked as a secretary for a downtown insurance firm, and then for Sandia National Labs. This is where she met the love of her life, Vernon Brewster. They married and had two children, Steven and Laura and also two step-sons Stan and Gerald. Norma spent most of her life taking care of her children, her home, and their cabin on the Conejos River, CO. Norma and Vern went on cruises to Alaska, and Hawaii, traveled to spend time with family, and spent time at the cabin. Norma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Laura and Scott Wallin; step-sons Stan and wife Kathy Malley, and Gerald and wife Dawn Malley; her granddaughters Michelle Wallin and fiance Luke Fackelman, and Lori Davidson and her husband Andrew Davidson. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Brewster; husband, Vernon Brewster; mother and father; and sisters, Irene Squires and Wilma Sullivan. A special thank you to her longtime caregiver Alicia, and other caregivers who helped take care of Norma at this difficult time; Home Instead; and the care team at Presbyterian Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Norma's honor to UNMH Carrie Tingley Hospital or UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Daniels Family Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view information or leave a condolence please visit