Norma Winter-Goodwin
Norma Nadine Winter-Goodwin





Norma Nadine Winter-Goodwin departed this earth for her heavenly home on November 14, 2020. She was preceeded by her husband Oscar Goodwin, her parents, Robert and Dessa Winter as well as six siblings: Ruth, Roy, Rex, Zona, Homer and Calvin Winter. She is survived by her three sons, Robert, Richard, and Thomas.

Norma was born in Rose Hill Illinois in 1926, worked at Sandia Labs for ten years before leaving to become a mother at home. She was a member of Sanado women's club, an avid tennis player into her late 80's, a bridge player, and an over 55 year member of Uptown church (formerly Temple Baptist). She was loved by many friends and always a joy to be around, and she will be dearly missed.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
