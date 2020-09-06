Norman Garrison







Norman "Garry" Garrison age 86 passed away August 24th 2020. He was born September 30th 1933 in Long Beach CA to Freeman Garrison and Alberta Stevens Garrison. His survived by a sister, Beverly Bailey, Two Daughters, Donna Suzann Thurmond and Kathleen Diann Kitagawa, a stepdaughter, Debbie Le Mon, a stepson John Tuttle, and several grandchildren and step grandchildren.



Garry lived with his companion Joyce Akers from 2008 until his passing. He became a cherished member of the Akers circle



of family and friends and will be sorely missed.



Garry was an avid golfer and never truly retired from working, still employed as a starter and marshal at Tanoan Country Club in his 86th year.



There is no service scheduled at this time.



Garry was a kind and good humored man who will be remembered as a true enhancement to the lives he touched.





