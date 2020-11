Norman A. McNewNorman A. McNew, 92, resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Due to the COVID pandemic a pri-vate burial service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. The full obituary will be available on Sunday, No-vember 15, 2020. Should you desire, condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting the online guestbook for Norman at: