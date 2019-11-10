Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Norman Sackett



Norman Sackett, 93, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He entered this world on Tuesday, June 22, 1926, in East St. Louis, IL, born to Charles and Grace Sackett.

During his career, Norman worked as a revenue officer for the IRS. His passion, however, was entrepreneurship. During his life, he started a number of businesses including a wine distributorship, a restaurant, and a tax consulting business.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice Sackett; son, Mark Sackett; daughter, Debbie Sackett; grandsons, Alaric and Varian Luecke; granddaughter, Ashley Sackett; son-in-law, Walt Luecke; great-grandchildren, Ruby, Dedric, and Ivy Luecke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norman was a Navy veteran of World War II and later served in the US Army in Germany during the occupation. He loved camping, hunting, traveling, reading, theater, and music. His friends were musicians and artists. He loved large raucous get-togethers with friends and family solving the world's problems. He loved animals. He wrote all the time (and published a book) in the vein of Mark Twain, observing people and the social condition with wry and insightful humor.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Norman at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
