Normandy Montano











Normandy Montano, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was called to heaven on July 7, 2020, by the loving God that she worshiped.



She was preceded in passing by her stepfather Joe Alire, sister Joyce Palomino, brother Dennis Alire, and grandson Jacob Perea.



Normandy is survived by her mother, Mary Alire (Denver); husband, Joe Montano (Albuquerque); daughter, Loylynn Quintana and husband Doug (Albuquerque); son, Dennis Montano and wife Suzanne (Denver); sister, Dr. Camila Alire Radcliff (Denver); brother, Glen Alire and wife Cindy (Pueblo Co); grandson, Matthew Vandal and wife Dr. Carmen Vandal (Denver); granddaughters, Makenna and Marissa Quintana (Albuquerque); and great-grandson Declan Jacob Vandal (Denver).



Normandy was born in Monte Vista, CO, on August 31,1942, and attended Monte Vista Schools, graduating in 1960. She earned her BA and MA degrees, majoring in the field of Elementary Education, from Adams State University, Alamosa, CO. Her 25-year tenure as a reading specialist was devoted to students at Dulce Elementary on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation and later until her retirement at Sombra Del Monte, La Mesa, and Reginald Chavez Elementary Schools in Albuquerque. Normandy was a member of the St. Jude Catholic Church and attended self-improvement seminars at the Sage Brush Church.



Normandy had that rare quality of being able to make life-long friends wherever she went. Her friendly outgoing manner was a perfect fit for enjoying a full and interactive life in New Mexico. She is irreplaceable and will be forever missed and loved.



The family extends heartfelt appreciation to all the caregivers who enhanced Normandy's days following her stroke. Many thanks to the friends who extended their kind words during that difficult time.



Services will be held in Albuquerque at a future date.





