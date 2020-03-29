Norval Lee Greenwood
"Lee" Greenwood died March 22, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was 77 years old. He was born in Blackwell, OK to Inez and Edward Greenwood. He graduated from Blackwell High School and Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a degree in Industrial Technology. Lee had a fifty year career in the Construction business in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, California, New York and Arizona. He owned and operated three construction businesses in Albuquerque, NM for over 15 years; where he lived on and off for nearly 40 years. Lee enjoyed working on his collection of cars and motorcycles and racing and showing them around the United States. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Edward Greenwood. He is survived by his wife, Nancy and daughter, Tara(Greenwood) Thomason and son in law, Anthony Collins. In lieu of services, it was Lee's wish that his family and friends hold him in their memories with love. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020