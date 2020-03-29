Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norval Lee Greenwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norval Lee Greenwood







"Lee" Greenwood died March 22, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was 77 years old. He was born in Blackwell, OK to Inez and Edward Greenwood. He graduated from Blackwell High School and Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a degree in Industrial Technology. Lee had a fifty year career in the Construction business in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, California, New York and Arizona. He owned and operated three construction businesses in Albuquerque, NM for over 15 years; where he lived on and off for nearly 40 years. Lee enjoyed working on his collection of cars and motorcycles and racing and showing them around the United States. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Edward Greenwood. He is survived by his wife, Nancy and daughter, Tara(Greenwood) Thomason and son in law, Anthony Collins. In lieu of services, it was Lee's wish that his family and friends hold him in their memories with love. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.



Norval Lee Greenwood"Lee" Greenwood died March 22, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was 77 years old. He was born in Blackwell, OK to Inez and Edward Greenwood. He graduated from Blackwell High School and Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a degree in Industrial Technology. Lee had a fifty year career in the Construction business in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, California, New York and Arizona. He owned and operated three construction businesses in Albuquerque, NM for over 15 years; where he lived on and off for nearly 40 years. Lee enjoyed working on his collection of cars and motorcycles and racing and showing them around the United States. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Edward Greenwood. He is survived by his wife, Nancy and daughter, Tara(Greenwood) Thomason and son in law, Anthony Collins. In lieu of services, it was Lee's wish that his family and friends hold him in their memories with love. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close