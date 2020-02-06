Ofimiano Smith

Guest Book
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Obituary
Ofimiano Smith





Ofimiano Smith, Age 75, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:15 to 7:15 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 followed by a Rosary at 7:15 pm. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am all services at San Clemente, 244 Luna Rd. NE, Los Lunas. Burial to take place on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Canoncito Cemetery in the Tijeras mountains. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
