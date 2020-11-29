Oletta Joyce GravesOletta Joyce Graves, age 81, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Iron City, TN on July 25, 1939, to Carthel and Velma Lovelace.She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jack Gilbert Graves, her parents, and brothers, Noah and Joel Lovelace.Joyce is survived by her daughter, Deborah Barreras and husband, Kenneth of Albuquerque, NM; grandsons, Timothy and Joseph Barreras of Albuquerque, NM; brother, Noel Lovelace of Iron City, TN; sister-in-law, Linda Lovelace of Iron City, TN; sister-in-law, Shirley Lovelace of Collinwood, TN; her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.She graduated from Collinwood High School in 1959. Married her husband, Jack Graves, September 4, 1960. She was self-employed with J&J Building Maintenance for 33 years; and was the receptionist with Lithexcel for 22 years. She enjoyed traveling, and traveling with her high school friends; she proudly traveled to all 48 contiguous states. Her other interests were ceramics and doll making, and she loved attending her grandsons' games and school related events.Due to COVID restrictions the service will be held to a minimal attendance. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM.Everyone who knew Joyce knows she wanted no one to ever be hungry. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Roadrunner Food Bank, or your local food bank to honor her memory.A heartfelt expression of gratitude is extended to the Barreras Family for always including her in family gatherings and to her son-in-law, Kenny, for always taking such good care of her. To view information or leave a condolence please visit