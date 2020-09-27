Olga Amfitriti PoulsOlga Amfitriti Pouls, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born and educated in Europe, she came to New Mexico in 1956. After graduating from Southwest Business College, she met and later married Basil George Pouls. She spoke several languages and loved classical music (especially opera), animals, and her garden, but most of all her family. She is survived by her son, Charles, and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Mary Ann; and grandson, Otto.It was like her to take care of the details, including writing her brief obituary. But those who knew her also remember her dedication to her home life, which extended to exemplary housekeeping, gardening, caring for a diverse assortment of pets, and incredible cooking. Olga appreciated good food and lively company, art, music, literature, history, and politics. She believed that anything worth doing was worth doing well, and she lived by that precept. Although she held high ideals, she was always hardest on herself. Olga approached her duties with incredible energy, self-sacrifice, and a constant desire to improve. As a young woman separated from most of her family through the ravages of World War II in Eastern Europe, she taught herself Homeric Greek and embroidery. After coming to the United States, she completed courses in business administration and accounting and rose to a position of significant responsibility in the bank where she worked. Her childrearing years were tirelessly devoted to her family; later she focused on helping those around her: assisting ailing members of the St. George Greek Orthodox community, baking to support church fundraising activities, transporting people with AIDS to medical appointments, and working in a local food bank. Her childhood in war-torn Romania cast long shadows over her life, but despite the indelible sadness of being separated from family there, she immersed herself fully in her life in New Mexico. She leaves a legacy of self-sufficiency, striving for excellence, resilience, determination, and dedication.A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 308 High St. SE, followed by Interment at Fairview Memorial Park.Psalm 102Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all my being, bless His Holy Name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits; He pardons all your iniquities; He heals all your ills. He redeems your life from destruction, He crowns you with mercy and compassion, He fills your lifetime with good; your youth is renewed like the eagle's. The Lord secures justice and the rights of all the oppressed. He has made known His ways to Moses, and His deeds to the children of Israel. Merciful and gracious is the Lord, slow to anger and abounding in kindness, He will not always chide, nor does He keep His wrath forever. Not according to our sins does He deal with us, nor does He requite us according to our crimes. For as the heavens are high above the earth, so surpassing is His kindness towards those who fear Him. As far as the east is from the west, so far has He put our transgressions from us. As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him. For He knows how we are formed; He remembers that we are dust. Man's days are like those of grass; like a flower of the field he blooms; the wind sweeps over him and he is gone, and his place knows him no more. But the mercy of the Lord is from eternity to eternity toward those who fear Him. And His justice towards children's children among those who keep His covenant and remember to fulfill His precepts. The Lord has established His throne in heaven, and His Kingdom rules over all. Bless the Lord, all you His angels, you mighty in strength, who do His bidding, obeying His spoken word. Bless the Lord, all you His hosts, His ministers, who do His will. Bless the Lord, all His works, everywhere in His domain. Bless the Lord, O my soul! Bless the Lord, O my soul, everywhere in His domain.Please visit our online guestbook for Olga at