Olindo R. Luchetti
Olindo R.
Luchetti, age 90, of Albuquerque, New Mexico,
passed away at home Tuesday,
May 14, 2019.
He was born on September 22,
1928 to Michele and Madalena
Marchesi-
Luchetti, a long-time resident of the South Valley. Olindo was an Honorably discharged Veteran, having served as Sgt in the US Air Force. As well, he was a Fire Fighter Captain on KAFB for 34 years and worked at Los Lunas Corrections for 14 years.
Olindo was preceded in death by his wife, Angelina; son, Michael and by his 7 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Gary, Arlene, Diana, Richard, Dino (Deanna), and Duvillio Luchetti. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Olindo
will be remem-
bered as a loving husband, father,
grandfather, un-
cle and brother
and will be
dearly missed.
A Rosary will be held at Church of Ascension, 2150
Raymac Rd SW, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. A reception will be held after the Mass at the Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas Rd SW.
Olindo will then join his wife, Angelina, at the
National Cemetery in Santa Fe on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:00 am. Visit
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by:
Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019