Olive DeAngelis, age 94, mother and beloved family member, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Olive was known to family and friends as "Penny," and for her outgoing, gregarious personality. An example of her outgoing personality was the time she spent and the relationships she developed at the Assistance League in Albuquerque. A note from her friends at the Assistance League reads, "We were so privileged to have Penny with us at the Assistance League for 17 years. She loved volunteering her precious time. Penny definitely made our lives better, and she will be missed leaving all of us with a heavy heart."



At home, Penny was always a good wife, mother, and homemaker â€" family always came first.



Penny is preceded in death by Leo, her husband of 64 years. She will be with him at the mausoleum. She is survived by her son, Roger; granddaughters, Nicole and Emilie; and great-grandchildren, Kelli, Haedi, and Zander. She is also survived by her sister, Elsie; and brother, Ernest.



Interment will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, with a very small ceremony at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum due to restrictions in place at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Assistance League. Please visit our online guestbook for Penny at



