Oliver Charles Shaw
Oliver C. Shaw, 85, died on August 3, 2019 from Parkinson's. Mr. Shaw was born and raised in St. Louis County, Missouri and served in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division. In 1961, he joined the U.S. Foreign Service where he served for 30 years at American Embassies in Burma, Guatemala, Belgium, Paraguay, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Egypt, Bolivia, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. His immediate family was so fortunate to have traveled the world and experienced a multitude of cultures. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Janet S. Shaw, of 56 years; a beloved daughter, Mrs. Michelle Crockett and her husband, Bob, of Arvada, Colorado; his daughter-in-law, Jodi Shaw, of Honolulu, Hawaii; and three beloved granddaughters, Jenna Crockett, Hayli Crockett, and Lauren Shaw. On this day, he joined his beloved son, Patrick L. Shaw.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019