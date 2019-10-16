Oliver Eric Anthony
Oliver Eric Anthony 29, was born February 26, 1990, in Cincinnati Ohio to Oliver Richard Anthony and Terri (Matthews) Anthony. He passed October 9, 2019, in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Milton and Kathryn (Moore) Matthews and Oliver H and Donalene (Wilkins) Anthony. Left to cherish his memories are his two sons, Jeremiah (Nichole) and Oliver Bryan (Desiree), his parents Oliver R and Terri (Matthews) Anthony, his sisters Heather (Richard) VanDyke, April (Nicholas) Rhodes. Nieces Zoe and Scarlett, Nephews Zak and Ricky and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, OH on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery along with military honors. Oliver's family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to The at
woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 16, 2019