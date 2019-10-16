Oliver Eric Anthony

Guest Book
  • "I'm sorry to hear of Oliver's passing. My sympathies to..."
Service Information
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH
45102
(513)-753-6130
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Oliver Eric Anthony



Oliver Eric Anthony 29, was born February 26, 1990, in Cincinnati Ohio to Oliver Richard Anthony and Terri (Matthews) Anthony. He passed October 9, 2019, in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Milton and Kathryn (Moore) Matthews and Oliver H and Donalene (Wilkins) Anthony. Left to cherish his memories are his two sons, Jeremiah (Nichole) and Oliver Bryan (Desiree), his parents Oliver R and Terri (Matthews) Anthony, his sisters Heather (Richard) VanDyke, April (Nicholas) Rhodes. Nieces Zoe and Scarlett, Nephews Zak and Ricky and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, OH on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery along with military honors. Oliver's family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to The at

woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.