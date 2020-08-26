1/1
Olympia Landavazo Naranjo
Olympia Viola Landavazo Naranjo





On 08/18/20 Olympia Viola Landavazo Naranjo, age 84

unexpectedly passed away young at Presbyterian Hospital while fighting for her life with the heart and strength of a lion. She was always very independent. Olympia spent her entire life in New Mexico. Olympia earned her Masters Degree from NMSU, then worked as a school teacher for 36 years. Her favorite activity was to get in the car and go searching for bargains. She will be missed by thousands of people. She was preceded in death by many family members. She is survived by sons; Robert, Ray, and Michael Naranjo; and grandson

Andrue Naranjo. Plus many more family members.

Rosary and Funeral Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tome, NM on 08/27-28/2020.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
