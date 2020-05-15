Oma Erlinda Sandoval
Oma Erlinda Sanchez de Sandoval, age 80, passed away Friday, May 8th, 2020 at the University of New Mexico Hospital. Oma was born on November 20, 1939, to Ernesto and Sefora Sanchez in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As the daughter of a U.S. Diplomat, she was raised and educated throughout Latin American. One of her fondest memories was hosting a radio show in La Paz, Bolivia. She graduated from the University of New Mexico and The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and met her husband, Alfonso B. Sandoval while working at UNM hospital. They traveled and lived throughout Europe and Latin America, enjoying unique experiences like owning an airport and planes in Germany, dancing with the Ballet Folclorico do Brasil, and teaching in Mexico City. Oma's greatest passion, however, was being a lifelong educator, dance instructor, and advocate of the arts.
Oma was a beloved mother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her three sons Ernest and wife Marnie, Carlos and wife Patricia and Daniel and wife Andrea Sandoval, 10 grandchildren; as well as her sister Carla Remington and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please support National Dance Institute â€" New Mexico (https://www.ndi-nm.org/) or a local arts program dear to you.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.