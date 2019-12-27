Omaree Varela



February 3, 2004 - December 27, 2013



In Loving Memory







Our Angel Omaree you went to heaven and became our Angel 6 years ago, two days after Christmas. It makes the Christmas season hard for us, but we know you are safe in heaven and had Christmas with Jesus and all the angels. We know you have seen the beautiful angel tree in Civic Plaza that is all lit up and sparkling for the Christmas season. You are never forgotten the rest of the year, but it is very a special time to remember you and all the special angels represented on the tree.







Grant that all harmed by abuse may find peace in justice. We ask this through Christ, our Lord. Amen







We Love you Omaree, Watch over us,



until we meet again.







Varela, Marquez and Gurule Families



