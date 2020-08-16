Onesimo Bustamante
1923 -2020
Nobody was
more surprised
than Onesimo
Bustamante that he lived to a vital 97 years of age. But he was happy to make full use of the opportunity. He was born in April of 1923, to Dionicio and Marquitos Bustamante in La Fragua, NM and passed to finally join Josie Griego, his wife of 71 years, on August 12, 2020. In between he helped his father in his farming and general store businesses, worked in the coal operations in Raton, joined the CCC service using his older brother's identity because he was too young to join, worked in Denver and San Francisco and generally sowed wild oats. Onesimo came home in 1945, married Josie in 1947, and settled down to create and raise a family. He worked the fluorspar mines in the Zuni Mountains and then started working in the burgeoning uranium industry in and around Grants, NM. After 10 years of working for "the other guy," he opened a gas and service station in Grants. That little business fed and educated his six children because of his and Josie's unmatched work ethic and frugality. His six children all finished college educations because of the opportunity they provided. Upon retiring, he and Josie moved to Belen, NM, where he once again started farming. Onesimo was rightly proud of and happy with his garden, producing excellent chile, corn, melons and squash. He took wonderful care of Josie as she approached her end two years ago.
Onesimo leaves behind six children: Michael, Margaret (Tim), Veronica, Clara (Greg), Edward and Richard; nine grandchildren who had the privilege of knowing him into their adulthood; seven great-grandchildren and one "bun in the oven." We will miss him terribly for his youthful outlook, repeated stories, guidance, generosity and mentorship. Services will take place on Monday, August 17, 2020, beginning with a Visitation at 10:00 AM at Romero Funeral Home Chapel and a Graveside Service next to Josie will occur immediately after at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Because of COVID concerns, there will be no reception. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodmark Uptown for the wonderful care they provided in his final days.
