Onesimo Sam Bustamante







A renaissance man has left the stage. Sam Bustamante was fluent in Japanese Chinese and English. He was a talented writer, legal and otherwise. Sam graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania and Pepperdine Law School. Sam was a budding star at UCB in Hollywood. He played guitar and was well read. Sam was well traveled spending time in Japan, Europe and the east coast. He loved music and expressed himself best through music. An astute student of the human condition he did not suffer fools, politically or otherwise. In her many hours of need Sam paused his life and took care of his mother Margot Ballon until her untimely death. Sam spent his life ensuring his family and friends felt better about themselves. He can rest now. Sam is survived by sisters Molly and Gloria, brother-in-law Chris, his beloved niece Emily and a forever grateful father Edward Bustamante. Special thanks to Gila Brown.



