Onofre M. Cordova (1928 - 2020)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Presbyterian Church
Cuba, NM
Obituary
Onofre M. Cordova



Onofre passed away January 17, 2020 at his home in Wetumka, OK. He was born on September 5, 1928 to Julian and Julianita Cordova in San Pablo, NM. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marti; brother Paul Cordova of Albuquerque; daughters, Kay Rodriquez of Albuquerque, Pam Hechter (Chel) of Rio Rancho, and Shelley Sutherland (Bobby) of Aztec; son Tommy Cordova (Nova) of Wetumka,OK. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. There will be a memorial service on February 1, at 10 am, at the Presbyterian Church in Cuba, NM with a reception to follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
