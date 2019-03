Oralia FrancoOralia Franco,loving mother,grandmother, sister and aunt,passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque, NM, onJuly 9, 1939, toEusebio and Antonia Benavidez.Oralia was ahomemaker and a great mother to her immediate, as well as, distantfamily members.She was preceded indeath by her parents,Eusebio and AntoniaBenavidez; and sister, Martha Benavidez.Oralia is survived by her loving children; Raymond (Sylvia) Benavidez, Dale (Lydia) Benavidez, Julie Franco; grandchildren, Anna Maes (Brian), GabrielBenavidez and family,Francine Garza and family, RichardBenavidez; great-grandchildren, Thomas(Sharaia), Ethan, and Bella Maes and families;great-great-grandson, Jayden Maes; brothers,Henry Salas,Gabriel Benavidez,Archie Benavidez; several loving nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who lives she touched.Funeral services will be held at a later date and time.