God called Orcelia home in the early morning of August 30, 2019. She was a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great grandmother and friend to many. Orcelia was preceded in death by her closest friend and loving Husband of 65 years, Juan, parents Estavan and Bersabe Quintana, brothers Alfares and Juan and several other siblings who died in childhood, in her birthplace. She was born on September 28, 1931, in Llano, NM. She and Juan raised their three resilient daughters in a cozy and caring home in Albuquerque.



Orcelia loved sewing, gardening, tending to their fruit trees and canning the products of their labor. She and Juan had been Mayordomos for over 20 years at their beloved church, Mission de San Jose, in Duranes.



Orcelia is survived by her daughters Doris (Joseph), Eloisa (Lupe), Gloria (Joseph); grandchildren Christopher (Nicole), Brian (Christina), Joseph III (Ashley), Matthew (Crystal), Christopher (Talia), Andrea (Martin), and Angelique; great grandchildren Michael and Alana. Our Mother's footprint of love and nourishment has left a lasting bond of love for us that has extended to our entire family.



Orcelia's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Mission de San Jose Catholic Church located at 2110 Los Luceros Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM. Reception dinner will follow at the Church Parish Hall. Mass will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:30 am at Mission de San Jose Catholic Church. Burial of Orcelia's cremains will take place at 12:45pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mission de San Jose Catholic Church. Please visit Orcelia's online guestbook at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019

