Oren Ray Cordrey Jr.











Oren Ray



Cordrey Jr., 77, Albuquerque, NM passed on April 23, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1942 in



Terre Haute, Indiana to Oren Ray Cordrey Sr. and Marie Taylor



Cordrey. Oren



graduated from



Albuquerque High in 1959 and promptly joined the United States Navy and served as a Radioman. Upon leaving the service, he met and married his soulmate Theresine (Terri) Rudolph on May 8, 1965. Thereafter, they started a family with sons Greg and Todd. Oren attended UNM on the GI bill and obtain his business degree that led to a successful career in accounting, eventually retiring from Siemens. His joy and meaning in life was his role as a dedicated husband



and father.



He is survived by his wife of



nearly 54 years



Terri, Greg (son), Stephanie



(daughter-in-



law), Skyler



(granddaughter), Todd (son),



Margo (daughter-in-law), Alexi



(granddaughter) and Wesley Ray (great-grandson), Zane (grandson), Lincoln (grandson).



On Saturday, May 25, a Catholic Rosary (8 a.m.) and Mass Service (9 a.m.) is scheduled at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church



with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's



Association, PO Box 21400,



Albuquerque, NM 87154.



