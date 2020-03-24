Orene Dotson
Orene Dotson, age 83, beloved grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She entered this world on November 21, 1936 in Springer, NM, born to Homer and Opal Moore. She is survived by her granddaughter, Alishia Duran; great-grandchildren, Sabrina Ariaz-Mayville, Ondria Sedillo, Seleste Ariaz, Leah Ariaz and Leo Duran II. She was a great-great-grandmother of four. She was married to Mac Dotson for 53 years before he was called to his resting place on July 9, 2019. Please visit our online guestbook for Orene at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2020