Orlando G. Duran

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
8:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
9502 4th Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
9502 4th Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Orlando G. Duran



Orlando G.

Duran, age 82,

beloved father,

grandfather and

brother was

embraced by the Lord and taken

to Eternal Life,

Friday, August

23, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, NM, was a

member of the

Nativity of the

Blessed Virgin Mary

Church, and a member of the SNMN2MDMP #2 Society of New Mexico. He retired from the Albuquerque Fire Department, he was the owner of Duran Plumbing and Heating, and was a lifelong Musician.

Orlando was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years Margie B. Duran. He is survived by his children Deborah Solis and husband Ricardo, Martin Gallegos and wife Audrey, Cindy Gutierrez and husband Alfred, Helen Tafoya and husband John, George Lucero, Sandra Lucero, Dominique Velasquez and husband Jerry, Danielle Rogers and husband Travis, MaryEllen Garcia and husband Santos, Toni Ramirez and husband Maldo,

Debbie Garcia and hus-

band Ray, Mona

Gonzales and

husband

Emmett, Georgia

Duran; he was also blessed with 23 grandchildren; 37 great-

grandchildren; one great-great

grandchild; one

brother Audrey

Duran and wife

Mary; and numerous nieces and

nephews and

other relatives and friends.

Orlando will be greatly

missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.

A Rosary will be recited Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at San Carlos Cemetery.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
