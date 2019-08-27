Orlando G. Duran
Orlando G.
Duran, age 82,
beloved father,
grandfather and
brother was
embraced by the Lord and taken
to Eternal Life,
Friday, August
23, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, NM, was a
member of the
Nativity of the
Blessed Virgin Mary
Church, and a member of the SNMN2MDMP #2 Society of New Mexico. He retired from the Albuquerque Fire Department, he was the owner of Duran Plumbing and Heating, and was a lifelong Musician.
Orlando was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years Margie B. Duran. He is survived by his children Deborah Solis and husband Ricardo, Martin Gallegos and wife Audrey, Cindy Gutierrez and husband Alfred, Helen Tafoya and husband John, George Lucero, Sandra Lucero, Dominique Velasquez and husband Jerry, Danielle Rogers and husband Travis, MaryEllen Garcia and husband Santos, Toni Ramirez and husband Maldo,
Debbie Garcia and hus-
band Ray, Mona
Gonzales and
husband
Emmett, Georgia
Duran; he was also blessed with 23 grandchildren; 37 great-
grandchildren; one great-great
grandchild; one
brother Audrey
Duran and wife
Mary; and numerous nieces and
nephews and
other relatives and friends.
Orlando will be greatly
missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
A Rosary will be recited Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at San Carlos Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 27, 2019