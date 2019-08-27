Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orlando G. Duran. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Rosary 8:00 AM Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 9502 4th Street NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 9502 4th Street NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Orlando G. Duran







Orlando G.



Duran, age 82,



beloved father,



grandfather and



brother was



embraced by the Lord and taken



to Eternal Life,



Friday, August



23, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, NM, was a



member of the



Nativity of the



Blessed Virgin Mary



Church, and a member of the SNMN2MDMP #2 Society of New Mexico. He retired from the Albuquerque Fire Department, he was the owner of Duran Plumbing and Heating, and was a lifelong Musician.



Orlando was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years Margie B. Duran. He is survived by his children Deborah Solis and husband Ricardo, Martin Gallegos and wife Audrey, Cindy Gutierrez and husband Alfred, Helen Tafoya and husband John, George Lucero, Sandra Lucero, Dominique Velasquez and husband Jerry, Danielle Rogers and husband Travis, MaryEllen Garcia and husband Santos, Toni Ramirez and husband Maldo,



Debbie Garcia and hus-



band Ray, Mona



Gonzales and



husband



Emmett, Georgia



Duran; he was also blessed with 23 grandchildren; 37 great-



grandchildren; one great-great



grandchild; one



brother Audrey



Duran and wife



Mary; and numerous nieces and



nephews and



other relatives and friends.



Orlando will be greatly



missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.



A Rosary will be recited Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at San Carlos Cemetery.



Those who wish to leave their condolences may visit our website.



