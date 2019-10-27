Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orlando Perea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On behalf of the Perea family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Orlando Perea on October 5th, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. Orlando died after a terrible car accident while traveling to St. Petersburg, Florida. He was on his way to visit his son's family to witness the birth of a new granddaughter, Lana, who is expected on 11/10/2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelio and Maria, and his daughter Teresa. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, his goddaughter Maria, and his son John and wife Brittany, a grandson Luca, & two granddaughters Juliette & Lana. He will be missed by his friends at The Monte Carlo Steak House, The American Legion Post 72, and The Moose Lodge 1517. None of us were expecting his sudden death. While we are shocked and filled with grief, we know that he would want us to celebrate his life instead of mourning his death. With that in mind, our family will be holding a memorial mass in February 22nd, 2019 at Holy Family Church at 9:00 a.m. followed by a get-together at the Moose Lodge 1517. Come with your favorite memories to share with all of our family and friends.



