Orlando Ray Vigil, Sr.



Orlando Ray

Vigil, Sr, age 56, born on Monday, March 25, 1963 in Albuquerque, NM. He passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Orlando is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Patricia. They were married when he was 19 years old. He is also survived by his children; son, Orlando Vigil, Jr. and wife, Venessa; Melissa Vigil, Jonathan Vigil, and Joshua Vigil; grandchildren, Chantel, Orlando III, Arianna, Azariah, Adrianna, and Ricky; brother, Manuel Vigil, Jr; sister, Annette Navarette; several nieces, nephews and extended family members along with his dog, Blackie who was always by his side. Orlando was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Vigil, Sr. and Bertha Vigil and 1 daughter, Samantha. Orlando wrestled while attending West Mesa High

School and took state his junior year. He was a truck driver for many years but worked as a warehouse manager at Dee's Food Service for the last 25 years of his career. His passion was fishing, going to the ranch, and cooking

for family and

friends. He was known for his delicious menudo. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00

a.m. at FRENCH -Westside

followed by burial at Mt.

Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Orlando Vigil, Jr, Jonathan Vigil, Joshua Vigil, Sammy Martinez, Manuel Vigil, and Tommy Sena. Please visit our online guest book for Orlando at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
