Orlo Addison



Keene Jr. (OAK), 94 years young, passed peacefully Sunday morning, the 21st day of July, 2019. The Oak tree is one of the most loved trees in the



world, and with good reason. It is a symbol of



strength, morale, resilience, and shelter. As the patriarch of the extensive Keene clan, Orlo is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Evelyn (Earle); his sister Jean, his



sons Rob, Brad, and Terry;



his nine grandchildren,



and his twelve great-



grandchildren.



Orlo was born in Valley City, ND to Orlo Keene Sr. and Goldie Grimm. His family moved to Peace River country in Northern Alberta, Canada, where he and his parents and four sisters farmed wheat. After Pearl Harbor, Orlo joined the US Navy at age 18 and served in the Pacific Theater until he was honorably discharged in 1946.



While attending the University of Washington in Seattle Orlo met the love of his life, Evelyn. He and Evelyn were married in 1947. After the birth of their three sons, Orlo's job with Chevron Oil took him all over the Western Hemisphere- from the West Coast to the East Coast and even to Lima, Peru. In 1976 Orlo and Evelyn returned to Northern California, where Orlo eventually retired at the age of 60 as an FOFWW (Faithful Old Fart With Watch).







In 1989, Orlo and Evelyn moved to Albuquerque to



be near their son Terry, Terry's



wife Pat, and



their two sons.



Orlo spent the



next 30 years



working with Pat and Terry at



their 3 restau-



rants, where he was known as Honorary "Grandpa" to hundreds of employees.



Grandpa will be remembered by his family, and the many lives he touched, as the beautiful man that he was; a true one of a kind, never to be replicated. His quick wit, knack for storytelling, and he and Evelyn's love for a good party, coupled with their unmatched talent as warm and generous hosts, were second to none. Whether throwing a Corrales pool party in the summer when it was "hotter than Dutch love," or showing his true Northern Canadian roots by donning no more than a button up when it was "colder than a well diggers pick," he never complained; other than to occasionally let you know how he felt with a sly smile, and a "that's GD ridiculous."



Orlo was deeply loved by all who knew him; a love which he returned with grace, dignity, and a generosity that was a blessing to all who knew him.



We love you Orlo and thank you for being the man that you were. Our lives are so much better for having been touched by yours.



