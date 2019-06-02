Orval Talley
Orval Talley, age 92, passed away on May 24, 2019 in the care of Ambercare hospice. He is survived by his children, Gary Talley (Karin), Robin Talley (Brenda), Randy Talley
(Maureen), and Christy Lujan (Toby); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Myrtle Talley, brother Melvin, and sisters Vivian and Vera, and his wives, Nancy, Lennie Bell, and Ruby, and also by his daughter, Norine Nelson. He served in the Navy during WWII and retired from Sandia National Laboratories in the early 90's. Orval led a full life with hunting and fishing being a lifelong passion. He was a wonderful jeweler, repaired watches; square danced and even sang in a choir. He was a life member of the NRA and the American Legion. He was a great father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. The Memorial Service will be Friday, June 7, at Netherwood Park Church of Christ, 5101 Indian School Rd at 10:30 am. A lunch reception will follow with the Interment at Fairview Memorial Park at 700 Yale SE at 2:00 PM. Rest in peace dad.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019