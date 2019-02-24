Oscar A. and Grace K. Mann
|
Oscar A. Mann (8/16/27-5/6/17) and Grace K. Mann
(12/18/26-1/9/19) have passed from this world onto their next great
adventure. Our
parents knew each other all of their lives as they grew up in the same neighborhood in Syracuse, NY, resided in Albuquerque, NM since 1973 and were happily married for 69 years. Grace and Oscar
always found time to volunteer and had great pride in their work, community and country. In their lifetime they traveled to all 50 United States and 34 countries around the world. They never took for granted the many blessings that they shared together, most importantly their love for each other and their family.
Oscar and Grace were predeceased by their son, Karl Mann and are
survived by three daughters,
Kristine Mann
Rietveld, Audrey Birck and Doris Jones as well as seven
Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren. We will miss you Mom and Dad.
Oscar and Grace will be interred together, as was their wish, in a private family memorial at Fairview Memorial Park in
Albuquerque, NM at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019