Oscar A. Mann (8/16/27-5/6/17) and Grace K. Mann



(12/18/26-1/9/19) have passed from this world onto their next great



adventure. Our



parents knew each other all of their lives as they grew up in the same neighborhood in Syracuse, NY, resided in Albuquerque, NM since 1973 and were happily married for 69 years. Grace and Oscar



always found time to volunteer and had great pride in their work, community and country. In their lifetime they traveled to all 50 United States and 34 countries around the world. They never took for granted the many blessings that they shared together, most importantly their love for each other and their family.



Oscar and Grace were predeceased by their son, Karl Mann and are



survived by three daughters,



Kristine Mann



Rietveld, Audrey Birck and Doris Jones as well as seven



Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren. We will miss you Mom and Dad.



Oscar and Grace will be interred together, as was their wish, in a private family memorial at Fairview Memorial Park in



Albuquerque, NM at a later date.



