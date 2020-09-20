1/1
Oscar G. Loya
Oscar G. Loya





Oscar G. Loya, age 70, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Oscar was known for his fun spirit, generosity and his love of travel and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his children, Ramon and Daniel; and his, grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Mario and Jose Luis and his sisters, Rosa, Norma and Ninfa. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020,10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Rio Rancho. At the request of the loya family, memorial contributions may be made to a cancer organization of your choosing. Please visit our online guestbook for Oscar at www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
