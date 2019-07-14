Oscar Lozoya
Albuquerque artist Oscar Lozoya, born to Arturo and Genoveva Lozoya, lived 65 years as a loving son, brother, husband, papa, and friend. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Oscar immigrated to the United States in 1957 with his family and was a longtime resident of Albuquerque until his passing on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Oscar is survived by his cherished wife, Jessica Lozoya; children, Oscar Rene Lozoya II and Zoya Lozoya Holladay and husband Luke; sisters,
Yolanda Parga, Luz Esther Galindo, Sylvia Nava,
Bertha Lozoya Archibeque, and Virginia "Vicky" Lozoya-Dow; and numerous brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family and friends. Oscar was preceded in death by beloved family members Arturo and Genoveva Lozoya, Arturo Lozoya, Jr., and Jose.
Oscar's contribution to Chicano arts and community through the mastery of black-and-white portrait photography is unmatched. Oscar had a keen sense of humor, enjoyed building and construction projects, and deeply loved and cared for his family and friends. A uniquely charming and gifted man, Oscar is dear to all who knew him.
A visitation and chapel celebration will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 820 Broadway SE, with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. A memorial reception will be held following burial at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019