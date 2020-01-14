|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Catholic Church of the Ascension
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Catholic Church of the Ascension
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Catholic Church of the Ascension
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Catholic Church of the Ascension
Otilia Tafoya
Otilia (Tillie) Tafoya (Martinez), age 78, born in Chimayo, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Tillie is survived by her children, Theresa Tafoya, Alfred Tafoya, Annette Tafoya, Joe Tafoya and wife, Josie, Angela Martinez; siblings, Clorinda Vigil, Chris (Pino) Martinez and Ramona Lopez; sons-in-law, Jonathan Martinez, Mark Baca and Dwight Flores; goddaughters, Geraldine Martinez, Debbie Chavez and Angel Molina; grandchildren, Andrea, Nicole, Adrianna, DJ, Vanessa, Elizabeth, Faith, Gabriella, Marina, Iliana, Alexa and Jayden; great-grandchildren, Layla, Karina, Amari and Ayden. She was preceded in death by former husbands, Andy Montoya and Rudy Tafoya; mother, Prone Salazar; father, Eusebio Martinez; brothers, Ricky and Felix; sister, Connie and special nephew, David Padilla.
A visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Catholic Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A final visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Catholic Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd. SW, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Los Padillas Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alfred Tafoya, Joe Tafoya, DJ Flores, Jayden Martinez, Jonathan Martinez, Dwight Flores, Chuey Ornales and Donald Padilla. Honorary Pallbearer, a special niece, will be Debbie Chavez.
