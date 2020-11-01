Overa GibsonOvera Gibson, a beloved mom, grandmother and friend went into the presence of Jesus her savior and Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020.She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert B. Gibson. Survived by sons, Don E. Gibson-Hale, wife, Ida, David E. Gibson Sr. and wife Becky, Doyle M. Gibson and wife Shirley, Stanley F. Gibson, Bruce A. Gibson; daughter, Sherry A. (Gibson) Pennington and husband Thomas; a large family 23 grandchildren; over 30 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Born in Oklahoma Overa spent most of her 95 years living in New Mexico starting in Lindrith, New Mexico and ending in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Overa helped her country during WWII working as a Rosie the Riviter in Del Rio, Texas. Before becoming a full-time housewife she worked at the Albuquerque Airport, Fred Harvey House Restaurant as a Harvey Girls. Overa committed her life to Jesus Christ in her mid-forties till the day she passed.Friends may visit Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Overa at