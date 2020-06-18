Owen A. McLaughlinOwen A. McLaughlin "Mac" (1919 - 2020), was a happy and positive man that lived his life to the fullest and was deeply loved by his family. The Lord called him in a peaceful manner at his home with his wife and granddaughter by his side on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in his 101st year. This amazing, brave, and wonderful gentleman has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be extremely missed by his wife of 67 years, Virginia; and his daughters, Melody (George), and Teresa.His sense of duty for country and family was the pivotal essence of Mac's life. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and was a constant loving and inspirational presence in the lives of his beloved twin granddaughters, Roxy (Nathan) and Yancy (Aaron); and cherished his role of great-grandfather to Georgie and Piper.Mac was born in Philadelphia, raised in Miami, FL before relocating to Albuquerque after retiring as a Major with the USAF to become a Realtor-Broker. All of his life, Mac was a patriotic, hardworking, and genuinely happy man. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Marguerite; and his brothers, Bill, Jack, Dan and Bert.Mac will be forever remembered for his welcoming smile, love of poetry, and a brilliant mind, and though our hearts are heavy, we celebrate his long life and find comfort that he is in Heaven watching over us. All are welcome to attend his Rosary, Visitation, and Funeral Mass. Please contact the family for details. Please visit our online guestbook for Mac at